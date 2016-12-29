Party time! We certainly know how to celebrate in Hartlepool

Not long now until we have the biggest party of the year.

And as New Year’s Eve beckons, Sandra McKay, library officer from the Central Library in York Road, helped us look back on celebrations in the town down the years.

The visit of Edward, Prince of Wales, in 1930.

Take a look at these fantastic images of royal visits, coronations and Christmas on the children’s ward at Camerons Hospital.

The first shows an ox roast to celebrate the coronation of George V.

Another shows the 1970 visit of Princess Anne, to open a college.

And look at this Christmas image of the childrens ward at Camerons Hospital.

An ox roast in Hartlepool to celebrate the coronation of King George V.

Finally, there’s the visit of Edward, Prince of Wales in 1930.

We would love you to share your own memories of family celebrations.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk