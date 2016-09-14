Pictures stirred happy memories of Hartlepool leek shows

We asked Mail readers for their memories of leek shows in the Hartlepool area - and the response we got was superb.

Thanks must go to everyone who responded, including Alan Pallister and Frank Twiss, who provided us with plenty of names when we asked for help to identify the people in the photographs we recently published, all taken in the 1980s and 1990s.

Murville Pallister.

One showed Sandra Twiss, secretary of the Hartlepool and District Leek Club, looking on as judges Alan Cook and Murville Pallister measured one of entries in the annual show, which was held in the Navy Club, Murray Street.

Another from 1993 showed club officials Stephen Leek and Brian Trousdale with judges Alan Lucas and John Strangeways as they looked for a winner at the Hope and Anchor annual show, Greatham.

A third was of Hartlepool Leek Club’s second annual leek show at the Stranton Club in Hartlepool.

Winner of the best pair of leeks was Bob Swinburne, best leek in show and second place went to Bob Storey, third place went to John Thomas Moore.

Mr Pallister said: “The photo of the judge measuring the leek is my dad Murville Pallister, always known as Mick Pallister ... the other chap is Alan Cook, a very good friend of my dad.

“Unfortunately my dad passed away two years ago, but Alan Cook is still going strong.

“They went around quite a lot of the leek shows in the areas, judging.

“My dad was very well known in the leek circles and had previously won quite a few first and seconds which in those days was a lot of hard work, and great pride was taken showing a leek and winning the show.”

Thanks to everyone who responded and we will continue with leek club memories in the weeks to come.