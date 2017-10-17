Pork pies washed down with hot orange - memories of a trip to Seaton baths

Pork pies and Horlicks tablets, hot orange or Bovril.

These amazingly detailed memories came from Hartlepool Mail readers who remembered their days at Seaton Carew swimming baths.

St Cuthberts School pupils at the baths.

We asked for your recollections because it is coming up for 40 years since the baths were demolished. But it’s not just your time in the water that you all recall - although that certainly stuck in your minds because it was so cold!

Seems like the snacks you had afterwards were just as memorable.

Jane Loach said: “Broke my toes there when I went with Dyke House School. Remember the green hut that was just outside sold mini pork pies xx.”

Susan Streeting said they were the “Best pork pies ever!!!”

Water straight in from North Sea, freezing when you first went in, seemed to warm up after a bit or was that just hypothermia setting in Tim Kellman

Chris Meldrum said: “I learned to swim there and ate the mini pork pies, never had the money to buy more than one!” And Joe Pattison recalled: “Bikers cafe over the road afterwards. Walk back to the bus station.”

Sometimes, it was the warming drinks which got your attention rather than the food. It certainly was for Freddie Corbett who said: “I seem to remember Ken Tyzack ?....had the little green hut, hot pie and cup of hot orange, the cafe over the road was, I think....The Woodpecker, not sure who owned it though.”

Glengun Mayo commented: “The eleanor .cafe over the road was where I first tasted vimto. Luv it still.” Steve Yolanda told of “pork pies and horlicks tablets.”

But what about the pool itself? Its unique factor was it used water fresh out of the sea - and didn’t you know about it!

Gary Powell said: “I learned to swim in that salty warm water” and Tim Kellman added: “Water straight in from North Sea, freezing when you first went in, seemed to warm up after a bit or was that just hypothermia setting in.”

Margaret King commented: “Great fun. Today’s kid’s would think we were mad. Their loss.”

Barry Braim’s excellent memory recalled the journey home after the baths experience. “Used to walk home on a night over the steelworks bridge and saw all the flames and sparks underneath through the gaps of the sleepers.”

Our thanks also go to Sandra Longstaff who still follows our Memory Lane pieces from her home in Holland. She said: “Seems like yesterday. I’m old now and live in Holland, but there are some things you dont forget.”

Alan Turner reminisced: “I worked there as a life guard. Mr Westmorland was my boss.

“School trainers were Betty Sands and Ron Sharp. Best town swimmer at the time was Judith Turnbull.

“Used to make sure the school kids washed their feet before they came in to the pool. The steelworks had a late night club and so did Siemens. It was the cleanest job I ever had.”

Nearly 16,000 of you followed the post. More than 100 left their memories of times gone by.

It seems only fair that we share more next week.