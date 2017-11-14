Posh frocks, Christmas clothes and even ski pants from this wonderful Hartlepool shop

We turned the clock back to 1995 when we shared this image of a popular Hartlepool shop.

But little did we know just how popular the Jack and Jill quality children’s outlet was in Oxford Road.

Who remembers these Oxford Road shops?

You came forward in your hundreds to respond to our post on social media and we eventually reached more than 20,000 people with our post.

Plenty of you wanted to share the memories as well and the general consensus of opinion was - this was a great place to get your child’s posh frocks, dresses and Christmas wear.

More than 130 of you shared comments and they included Yvonne Slater who said: “Loved the Sarah Louise dresses.”

Karen Harwood said; “Loved being in there x” and Kellie Vale agreed: “Loved this shop xx.”

Our xmas prezzie was from here every year, off our nana and granda, we could have our outfit early to wear at our xmas party tho, then wrapped up for xmas day Nickie Cockerill

We loved the comment from Hayley Martin who said: “Eee that’s a blast from the past!! Xx”

And thanks also to Sue Parkes who said: “Never out of this shop . 3 daughters . X”

Mandy Andrews reminisced: “I got all my clothes from Jack n Jill” while Elaine Clifford said: “I bought my kids clothes from here too xx.”

Jean Bolton Aw your first winter coat with hat and muff red and white xx

We also thank Angela Henderson who said: “Like many, I have such happy memories of shopping there as little girls. Special dresses for Christmas and choosing wool for my Aunty June to knit matching cardigans.”

Linda Butterfield said: “Got my daughters clothes from there x” while Natasha Corbett said: “Grandma would take us in here and buy us frocks if we were going out with her for the day.

Natasha added: “I remember going in with my mam and trying on the most gorgeous matching red hat, coat and hand muff. I must have only been about 4. Really fond memories x”.

Charlene Mathieson said: “I think my first pair of Ski-pants came from there!”

Nicky Cockerill also posted and said: “Our xmas prezzie was from here every year, off our nana and granda, we could have our outfit early to wear at our xmas party tho, then wrapped up for xmas day.”

Pam Bell gets our thanks for telling us: “Jean Carberry ran the shop. Lovely lady.”

Gillian Pollin said: “Loved this shop” and Mell Fletcher Evans said: “We got all our clothes from here x”.

The comments kept on coming and Elaine Boarder was among many who pointed out another children’s clothes favourite.

“I loved this shop... and kiddytogs in Murray street,” said Elaine.

While Maria Horner told us: “Loved this shop, got my daughters christening gown from them.”

Thanks also to Jane Theresa who said: “I was Saturday Girl here in the late 70 early 80’s and loved it - best job ever! It was my Aunty Jeans shop.”

We've loved all your respondes and would love to hear more - perhaps you can identify some more of these Oxford Road shops.