Raising a toast to a Hartlepool pub we all loved

Let’s raise a toast today to memories of a Hartlepool pub that you really loved.

The Shakespeare, which was in Catcote Road, may no longer be there, but that didn’t stop thousands of you from joining us on a trip down Memory Lane.

The Pink Domino, Catcote Road.

We found an old photograph of the popular hostelry in our archives and posted it on social media, hoping it would trigger a response.

It did, for more than 18,000 of you.

And more than 400 Mail followers went even further and gave us their memories of The Shakespeare. Some described it as the heart of the Rift House area.

Wendy Winspear said: “Used to play darts for the Shakespeare.”

Samantha McConnell commented: “some goodnights in there haha x”.

Melanie Eastwood told us: “Had my 12th, i think, bday party in there lol.”

Lots of you remembered the little shop which used to be on the side of it, and many of you said the pub also used to be known as The Catcote.

Darren Kearns commented: “gud old pub” while Sandra Dixon said: “i remember the little shop” while Stacey Coates said: “Used to play darts in there.”

Micky Harriman had good memories of “The shakey” while Julie Bushnall had particular reason to remember it and said: “Used to work there.”

So did Cristine Mckenzie who said: “I was barmaid there.” And Gemma Shipley was another one who said: “I worked there for years.”

Lee Hitchen remembered it as “The catcote with Victoria wines on side” while Philly Noble called it the “Ol’ Shakespeare.”

Maxine Stephens recalled spending “many a Monday night in there!!!” while Barry Grievo’s Grieveson said it was a “Lovely pub My Grandad went in there every Sunday.”

Patricia Orton said: “Had my first alcoholic drink in the Catcote ... half of lager and lime x.”

And Michael Carr really did love this venue. He told us: “My favourite ever pub. Still gutted they knocked it down. Couldn’t fault the place when Wendy ran it.”

Wendy Hogan said: “Remember it as The Catcote with the off licence on the end.”

Michelle Knight was another to recall the venue, especially as she lived there when she was a child.

Sue Wright said: “Can remember when it was called the catcote and the last window on the building was a door into the offdoor.”

Caroline Oliver told us: “Have got sum fab memories of that place.still gutted its not there. It was the heart of the rift house x.”

Gwen Cain described it as “Brill when they had the groups on.”

Stevie Higgins reminded us of another pub, the Pink Domino, which had also disappeared from the Hartlepool skyline.