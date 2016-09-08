Reflecting on Hartlepool’s leek shows of the 80s and 90s

Leek shows have always held a strong place in the hearts of the people of Hartlepool and East Durham.

Our photographers got out and about to cover them in the 1990s and here are some reminders.

Hartlepool Leek Club's second annual show.

Were you among the people pictured? Tell us more.

Our first shot shows Hartlepool Leek club’s 2nd annual leek show at the Stranton Club in Hartlepool in 1989. Can you identify the line-up of winners?

Another shot shows the Hope and Anchor annual show in Greatham, but who are the people pictured in 1993?

On to 1995 and we would like to know who these people are at the Hartlepool and District Leek Club show.

Judging in process at a Hartlepool leek show.

And lastly, who can tell us more about this 1994 image of a judge measuring a giant leek? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk