Remembering the roadshow at Seaton - with pictures not seen for 30 years

It had everything from games to goodies as well as lots of celebrity DJs.

We’re talking about the Radio 1 Roadshow – which we’ve featured before – but here’s some shots which haven’t seen the light of day for years.

Holding back the crowds - but are you among them?

Who remembers those sunshine days when Peter Powell, Janice Long, Smiley Miley and more kept the audiences entertained at Seaton.

Are you pictured in the crowds on The Green?

Back in 1985, Peter Powell and Mark Page helped the audience of thousands to belt out a song.

Janice Long did the same in 1987.

Peter Powell addresses the audience.

We’ve got plenty more where these shots came from – if you’re interested.

So come on, get in touch and tell us what you remember of the roadshow days – and whether you’d like to see more of the shots taken by the Mail team.