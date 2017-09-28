Remembering top bargains at Hartlepool shops of yesteryear

Who remembers Duncans – where well-stocked shelves included Huntley and Palmers breakfast biscuits for a shilling a packet?

Or Frank Wrights in York Road where you could get books, toys and stationery in the 1980s?

Bernard Povey in 1974.

These are two examples of shops which are remembered in a book which is part of the Hartlepool History Then & Now series. Other topics covered are ‘Schools’, ‘Taking it Easy’, ‘Work in Progress’, ‘Lynn Street’, and ‘On the Move’.

The Small Shops book includes these images of Barnard Povey Carpets, and John's Cycle Shop and domestic supplier in Stockton Road. Pictured is John Taylor who went on to sell and repair televisions.

The booklets are £2 each or three for £5 – available at the Community Hub Central in York Road and libraries.

