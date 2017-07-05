Saturday morning at the movies - at the Odeon in Hartlepool

What a cinema-going lot you are.

We were inundated with responses when we showed a 1981 view of the Odeon in Hartlepool, and asked what the first film was that you saw there.

Another view of the Odeon.

The range of responses was huge and started with Nicola Calvert who said: “I think I may have watched ET there when it first came out.”

Tracy Flanagan said Orca the Killer Whale and on a similar theme, Lorraine Marlborough said Jaws.

David Wheelhouse saw Black Beauty there while Debi Cooper said Grease.

Pam Adamson reckoned all Elvis Presley films were “the best films.”

I was born on the day Forever Amber was shown and my dad was called off duty. He was a commissioner on the door in 1948. I was called Amber after the film - my middle name Doreen Laybourn

Graham Thomson said he “watched Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 3 times stayed in.”

Doreen Laybourn had a lovely story to tell. She said: “I was born on the day Forever Amber was shown and my dad was called off duty. He was a commissioner on the door in 1948.

“ I was called amber after the film x Doreen Laybourn My middle name.”

Steve Parker recalled: “Flashing Blade - and hot dogs were 50p. Good memories.”

Debbie Roberts was another who said Grease while Brian W Warnes said; “I went there on a Saturday morning and many other time.”

Leanne Johnson saw Pete’s Dragon and Simon White said: “ET was the last film I saw. Cactus Jack and The Amazing Spiderman double bill was the first I sat all the way through.”

Lots of you remembered the Saturday morning club for children including Gill Collier who said: “Saturday mornings and the Banana Splits - loved it.”

And she asked: “What was the shop in the side street where you got your penny dips?”

Does anyone know. Get in touch with your answers by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Debbie Bassam said; “Remember going on a Saturday morning must be getting old lol” while Monica Vollans told us: “Went here many times can’t remember what we watched. Moved away from my home town of West Hartlepool in 1978. Lovely to see the old place.”

Ian Turnbull saw Flash Gordon at the Saturday morning pictures while Dee Sturgess said: “I remember seeing the Sound of Music with my Mum and Dad many, many years ago.”

Another Saturday morning fan was Jackie Okey who loved to watch the western films.

Thanks to Caroline Gregory who said: “Can’t remember a movie, I can remember large red velvet curtains.xx”

Thanks to everyone who took the time to respond.