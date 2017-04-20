Sing out if you have memories of these bands

We’re hoping to strike a chord with these music photos of bands from the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.

From October 1985 comes the shot of Hartlepool band Reel to Real. It shows John McGrahan (left), Michael Purves and Ian Horner. Were you a band member or know of them?

Another Hartlepool band was The Absolute, pictured in 1990, but who were the musicians? Can you tell us their names and how the band did.

Or how about the shot of Ariel, a Blackhall rock band who had their photo taken in 1978. Who are the four musicians pictured?

And then there is Storm from Blackhall, who were pictured in 1981.

If you can provide us with details on these acts, get in touch and tell us more.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk