Single or return .... we want your memories of Hartlepool’s bus services

They were the days when cries of ‘tickets please’ rang out on buses.

When a bus conductor had the job of collecting your fare while you were in your seat.

Buses line up at the old Hartlepool station in 1987.

When he or she took your money, printed a ticket from the machine at his waist and put the fare into a little leather satchel.

When Hartlepool had a bus station next to the old library and it had its own little cafe.

In other words, we’re looking back at bus services from an era gone by.

Our shot from 1986 shows the bus station with the United X5 service setting off for its trip to Newcastle. In the background is the service taking in Seaton Carew via Owton Manor. Did you use the services and which was your favourite?

The old Hartlepool bus station.

The bus station’s demise happened in 1993 when it was demolished to make way for the latest stage of the town centre redevelopment.

A six-lane road was to be built through the site of the bus station to create easier access to and from the Marina.

The scheme, being funded by the Teesside Development Corporation, was expected to bring more business and new leisure developments to the town.

Duncan Hall, chief executive of the TDC in 1993, said at the time: “The whole idea behind the Marina is to bring the water to the town and the town to the water.”

Who remembers the old bus station and what are your best memories of it?

We’re also looking back on the special buses which graced our town from time to time.

Who remembers the festive themed vehicles which took to our roads each Christmas with seasonal displays on the roof?

What about the special 402 countryside bus which launched in the 1990s to encourage families in Hartlepool to spend more time in rural areas.

It was known as the Badger Bus and took passengers to places such as Summerhill, the Hart to Haswell Walkway, Billingham Beck and the Castle Eden Walkway.

There was the Hartlepool Corporation Centenary bus in 1984, the Hartlepool Shopping Shuttle, and the launch of the Hoppa minibuses in 1987.

We want all your memories of the bus services of Hartlepool in times gone by.

Can you remember the names of the conductors and conductresses?

How much was the fare to your destination and which service did you use?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk