Sunday football was a big 1970s favourite

Pools were doing well in 1981 and so was the local football scene.

The Church League in Hartlepool was filled with flourishing teams such as Owton Manor Old Boys, United Services, Grays, Henry Smiths YC and St Cuthbert’s Juniors.

And on the very weekend that Pools were winning away, Glenesk enjoyed a 6-3 triumph of Oakesway while Owton Manor Old Boys took a narrow 1-0 win away at Seaton HT.

Elsewhere on the town sporting front, stock car racing was all the rage at the Hartlepool Stadium.

A meeting was on the way which would feature Formula One and Two stock cars. Fans could enjoy refreshments, souvenirs and a licensed bar.

The social scene in Hartlepool was busy too. The Fairworld cinema had showings of Popeye, Prowlers of the Everglade, and a film called Dead and Buried which was described as bringing “a new dimension to fear.”

If you preferred to stay indoors, television highlights included Game For A Laugh, the Stanley Baxter Series and Punchlines with Lennie Bennett on Tyne Tees Television.

Or how about Larry Grayson’s Generation Game, and Juliet Bravo on BBC1.

Another weekend highlight was the Mike Yarwood In Persons show. The guests that week included Barry Norman, Robert Robinson, Frank Muir, Arthur Marshall and Frankie Howerd.