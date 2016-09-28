Swapping Hartlepool for St Tropez with the Women’s Circle

Who remembers the Women’s Circle trips in Hartlepool in the 1980s?

We found this article in the Mail archives from the days when dozens headed off together on camping trips.

In 1980, Circle members and their families “packed their bags and journeyed forth in search of the sun” in France.

There were dozens of them and they spent two weeks enjoying highlights such as a visit to St Tropez and Monte Carlo.

A Hartlepool Mail reporter joined the party and said: “The sun shone brightly the whole two weeks we were there and the beach, although very crowded with bronzed and beautiful bodies, was the first priority every day.

“Just lying in the sunshine turning a white skin into a lobster red and then a dusky tan was the first priority.”

Highlights, it seemed, included Jim Turnbull and some of the other travellers trying out snorkelling on a shipwreck.

There were “some useful brass pieces carefully extracted from the wreck,” said our report.

Others included midnight swims, and ferry trips to St Tropez - especially one which had a touch of drama to it.

“The boat spluttered to a halt through lack of fuel and the party spent half an hour bobbing about awairing another craft bringing the very welcome diesel.”

The Circle sent two parties of Hartlepool people to St Tropez that year and our report added: “For a casual approach to the sun, taking the minimum amount of holiday gear and adapting yourself to the easy way of life, then this is surely the way for many, whether you be four or 44, the Circle has the answer.”

