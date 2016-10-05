Swapping Hartlepool for the Perth sunshine - and loving it

We recently began the story of Joe Richmond.

Joe is a former Hartlepool man who swapped the town for a new life in Australia.

Joe gets a chance to relax.

Today, Joe continues his tale by telling us of his early days Down Under.

Well, We had done it, It was August 1982, and we had fled Mrs Thatcher’s paradise island, and we were now in the ‘Land Down Under’.

I was full of trepidation, this was a very big step to take. leaving a 9-5 job, a car, our home paid for.

And to start a new life in Australia, a new country, where we knew no one.

Pat my wife, although she finally agreed, was full of trepidation as I must admit was I. But we landed in Perth. after a 24 hour flight, about 3 am. We went down to breakfast, but before we did, went outside, looked at the sunshine and immediately felt better Joe Richmond

Pat, my wife, although she finally agreed, was full of trepidation as I must admit was I.

But we landed in Perth, after a 24-hour flight, about 3am.

We went down to breakfast, but before we did, went outside, looked at the sunshine and immediately felt better. We got a taxi into Perth looked round and liked it.

I rang the company I was going to work for, arranged an interview for next day, did that, and started work the following Monday.

I was in Oz a week and was working, but the job was not what I was told it would be, so I left after one day.

Next day I put two CVs into two agencies. The very next day I got a call and an interview was arranged for the next day.

I attended, got a job as a welding instructor, and started the next Monday.

I had been in Oz a week and started my second job.

We then bought a new car, a new home, and settled down, and loved it.

Watch out for a final take on Joe’s story in our Memory Lane columns early next week.

And if you would like to share your own story, or that of your family tree, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.