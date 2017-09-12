That’s the wonder of Woolies! The Hartlepool baby boom of 1993

Aww how cute! It’s 24 years since this picture was taken at the Woolworths store in Hartlepool.

But more than two decades later, it still brought back memories for Mail readers.

The curly walkway and the Woolworths store.

We asked who remembered the time when there was a baby boom at the store in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

We were expecting a big reply but even we were surprised when the social media post reached more than 20,000 people.

But just who are these mums and mums-to-be?

In that 1993 photograph, Lesley Steele, Velda Hunt, Bronya Chappell, Shirley Beddow, and Alyson Borthwick were still awaiting their happy events.

But some had already enjoyed their special arrivals and they included Diane Wilmott with her son Andrew, Susan Larter and son Phillip, and Sandra Hanley with son Anthony.

Janet Mincher had also given birth to a baby girl Amy. Extra special credit goes to Janet ‘Janny’ Mincher who posted that she had just had Amy two days earlier, but still managed to make the photocall.

Wonderful memories of the wonder of Woolies but we wondered what you remembered of it all.

Aly Borthwick, Sandra Hanley and Sue Larter were among those to respond and Sue recalled: “Aw that was just after I had our Philip! Xxx.”

Later, she added: “Lots of happy memories from there.”

Her brilliant posts also included one message to her son, saying: “Philip this is you! Xxx.”

And Stephen Larter contributed with: “sometime ago that, little baby on the right has two degrees and a full time job now.”

Jayne Young commented: “Eee the good old days eh.”

Julie Evans said: “I left in 89 but remember most of these faces. Loved that job.”

Janet Pattison loved the post as well, and said: “I remember all the faces & most of the names, fantastic times were the ‘Woolies’ years, great memories x.”

Louise Dixon recalled: “I remember working with 5 of them, started in 1996!”

Kay Linighan said: “Good old Woolies!! ❤” while Amy Mcpartlin said: “Good old Woolies. Towns never been the same without it xx.”

Lesley Dale chipped in with: “Omg I have this pic at home, they were good times, good ole woolies what do we all look like, they should take another now with us and the babies all grown up.”

