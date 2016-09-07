The car parking event which was a real Hartlepool Carnival highlight

As summer gets ready to leave us, we thought we would take one last look at Hartlepool Carnival.

Who remembers the driving contest which was part of the event in 1960.

RT Atkinson enters the first bay.

People would drive their motors to the bandstand arena on the seafront at the Headland and then take part in events to show off their manoeuvrability such as a parking speed contest.

It would see drivers go through a series of four parking bays as fast as they can, but also in as safe a way as they can.

Our photogrpah shows Mr JM Wheatley leaving the starting line on his way to making the fastest time of 38.8 seconds over the course.

The event was held by Hartlepool and District Motor Club and was organised as part of the carnival activities.

What are your memories of the carnival down the years.

Have you taken part in the competitions, perhaps in the annual parade or one of the other traditional events.

Get in touch as tell us more.

This year, for example, the carnival included the return of the Nutty Slack race in which competitors traditionally hauled a sack of coal over a course.

Other highlights of the 2016 event included carnival queens and cheerleaders to a giant unicorn and Batmobile.

Colourful costumes paraded through The Headland while members of Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading squad cartwheeled their way through the streets.

And the event was so popular, many followed it through the Hartlepool Mail’s live Facebook stream, including from Kuala Lumpur, Portugal and Germany

