The curly ramp, Woolworths, Binns and Collingwoods

With Christmas pretty much here, we thought we’d look back at the bustling retro festive shopping scene.

Binns was always a haven for the festive bargain hunter and it was no different in this December scene from the film service counter in the 1980s.

The curly ramp in Hartlepool Shopping Centre with a Christmas tree protruding through the centre 23 years ago..

Another shot shows a Salvation Army band braving the elements and entertaining the shoppers also in the 80s. Behind are Collingwoods, Dixons and Samuel’s shops,

A third shows two young shoppers browsing through a book while the fourth harks back to 1993 when Middleton Grange had a curly ramp to take customers between the ground level and the first floor.

The picture shows Woolworths and Burtons among the shops in the background. Who remembers these scenes? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

A Salvation Army band braves the elements entertaining the shoppers at Hartlepool shopping centre. Behind are Collingwoods, Dixons and Samuel's shops,