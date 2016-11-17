The day we held The Tall Ships Races - in mini version!

Would you believe it. Six years have passed since we welcomed dozens of majestics tall ships to Hartlepool.

But races themselves were not the only nautically-themed event which grabbed your Tall Ships interest.

Can you recognise your face in the crowd?

Who remembers when hundreds of children took part in a day of making their own mini vessels, before launching them in the lake at Ward Jackson Park?

Which year was this? Was your school involved and what was great about it?

Or perhaps you would like to share your own memories of The Tall Ships Races themselves.

Were you one of the hundreds of thousands of people who turned out on that historic weekend?

Lots of adults supported the day.

What was the best part and would you love to do it all again? Whatever your memories, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk