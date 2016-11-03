The day you all went to Cardiff - and Pools did you proud

It might seem like yesterday but 11 years have passed since these incredible scenes.

The heartache of that play-off defeat may have dwindled but the memories of the excitement and the Poolie roar will always live on.

Are you one of the Pools fans pictured?

Were you there at the 2005 Football League One play-off Final at The Millennium Stadium, Cardiff.

What was your abiding memory of the day when Hartlepool United came within eight minutes of beating Sheffield Wednesday before the heartbreak of a late penalty.

A crowd of nearly 60,000 people, including thousands of Pools fans, were there. Were you?

What was the best bit of it all? The journey down? The thrill of the game? The atmosphere perhaps.

Let’s relive it all.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Are you one of the people in the crowd?