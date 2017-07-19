The days of the Horden pit

There were people who worked there all of their adult life.

Others told us they would glady go back there tomorrow, if it was possible.

An old picture of Horden Colliery.

We are talking about Horden Colliery, and it got a huge response when we posted an old photograph of it on social media.

In fact, the picture reached more than 21,000 Hartlepool Mail followers online, and plenty of you had lots to say on the days of the East Durham pit.

Thanks go to David Wheelhouse who reminded us it “closed in 1987 not long after the miners’ strikes and employed well in excess of 4,000 people at its peak.”

Alan Davison said the pit was “the heart of Horden. The pit village has never been the same since it closed and is now a shadow of its former self”.

I miss every aspect of working underground especially the comrades I worked with for so long, an experience sadly never to be repeated John Spencer

Elizabeth Corrigan told us: “My husband loved working at Horden Pit. He would gladly go back tomorrow. Heart of the community.”

Mel Brain wanted to remember the camaraderie among the workers and said: “Worked there for a few years whilst working for area. Great set of lads.”

Gary Carter reminsced: “I used to live in Alnwick Street and remember the coke ovens. My dad worked at the pit all his life.”

He added: “I remember going to the pay office to get my dad’s payslip when I was off school.”

Bryan Hesler said his dad “was lucky that he retired shortly before the strike. He took early retirement and agreed to buy the house as part of the settlement he got”.

Colin Barker said he did his underground training there and then went to Easington pit. “Good set of lads at both places,” he told us.

Ian Peacock loved it so much at Horden Colliery he said: “I would go back and do it all again.”

Amanda Ward told us: “I lived there until I was 11. My dad worked down the pit until it closed. We lived at 5th street then moved to 4th street then up to Hall Crescent at the crossroads.

“I went to Blackhills infant / junior school. I have lots of happy memories.”

Shazza Foxton described Horden as a “ghost town now without the pits nd local pubs”.

Margaret Donkin recalled: “My dad worked in the autobaggers office sending out the coal. My brother worked at Easington pit. Moved away in 1978. Still got great memories and go back as often as I can.”

Russell Garside did his underground training at Horden colliery in 1952 while John Spencer told us: “Worked in the G-seam for 10 years, so much fun. Those experiences will never return.”

And thanks to Bobbie Hall who said: “Did my underground training 1953. Great set of lads. Worked at Blackhall Colliery.”

Thanks to everyone who responded.