The happy family of the West View Majestic Coronets

Fab memories and great times. That’s what you thought about our photograph of the West View Majestic Coronets jazz band in Hartlepool.

Thanks to the 5,000 of you who spotted our photo of the band from 1989 when we posted it on social media.

The West View Majestic Coronets at a competition at the Old Friarage in 1989.

Many of you took time to take a closer look and commented on the ‘big family’ that was the Coronets.

Joanne Whitelock said: “The thing I loved most is it was like a big family we trained hard and loved the competitions on a weekend.”

Joanne added; “I am in the back row, second in from the right.”

And she wanted to pay tribute to one very special couple for their kindness and support for the band.

Made some life long friends from my jazzband days. Every weekend we would travel to different towns and put on a parade and display competing against other jazz bands Diane Watson

Joanne said: “The lady and gentleman who ran our band Eddie Glass and Sheila Glass welcomed us all into their homes for pie and pea suppers, bingo and made us all feel like one of their own.

“They worked really hard to keep the band going. Thanks for the memories.”

Diane Watson described them as “Awww fab memories” and added: “Mam wud be so proud to know that the jazz band is still being spoke about.”

She later commented: “My mam and dad ran this jazz band.”

The West View Majestic Coronets.

Diane is in the picture and pointed out: “I was Band Major, front right in white.”

She described her time in the West View Majestic Coronets as “the best days of my life. We were one big happy family.”

Diane added: “Made some life long friends from my jazzband days. Every weekend we would travel to different towns and put on a parade and display competing against other jazz bands.”

Once a year, said Diane, “we would go away for a whole week to Great Yarmouth or Wales to compete. Fab memories that I can cherish forever.

“My mam is no longer here now but she would be so proud to know that West View Majestics are still being spoke about to this day.”

Lots of people liked the social media post including Michelle Clayton, Shirley Carter, Angela Charlton, Debbie Leighton, Leanne Inglis, Alisha Glass and June Lowes.

So did Brian Hart, Louise Charlton, Debbie Carter, Dawn Barclay, Stephen Collins, Adele Wilkinson and Paul Moore.

We thank them all as well as Mandy Rowley who was a member of the majestics and said: “Loved being in this jazz band. Loved Sheila and Eddie.”

The Majestics were a much-loved jazz band and we are hoping to hear from more people keen on sharing memories.

Or perhaps there is another band you would like us to look back on, in the Hartlepool or East Durham areas.

Get in touch. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk