The Hartlepool band Hart Family which was a 70s hit - and the town hospital they mentioned in their album

Who remembers the Hart Family - the Hartlepool band which hit the headlines in the 1970s.

And who can recall the song they recorded in 1976 which had reference to a hospital which disappeared from the Hartlepool scene decades ago.

The 1976 Hartlepool Mail report on the Hart Family album.

Forty years ago this month, the band which had various names and members was a six-strong outfit with Olive Hart and Julie Hart on vocals.

John Hart was on bass and acoustic guitar as well as vocals.

George Hart was on lead electric guitar as well as acoustic guitar and vocals while Vic Leighton was on percussion and Barry McGurk was on keyboard, acoustic guitar and glockenspiel.

However, Barry only played on the record and his place in shows was taken by Ken Leighton.

It is an excellent LP by one of the region’s most professional outfits Hartlepool Mail reporter, 1976

In October 1976, the group got a chance to record an LP and it was made at the Mid Wales Sound Studios in Castle Caereinion, which is a small village in Powys, Wales upon the River Banwy.

The opportunity to record an album came after the Hart Family impressed a member of another band called Redwood who became involved in the recording project and recommended the Hart Family to the studio.

The end product was an album which was called Hart to Heart.

One of its tracks was an autobiographical number compiled by George Hart. It was called Georgie Porgie and starts with the line “I was born in Grantully.”

It was a reference to the Grantully Hospital which was the maternity hospital in Hartlepool for many years.

Other tracks on the album included Rockin Chantilly which was described as a gently grooving number. It was the first on the LP and had a “faint echo” added to Julie’s lead voice, said our Hartlepool Mail reviewer at the time.

The song was based on the Big Bopper’s well known Chantilly Lace and was followed by another Hart-McGurk composition which was called Compute And Turn Me On.

Then came numbers such as I’m A Song Sing Me, Georgie Porgie, the Frankie Valli hit My Eyes Adored You and Bob Dylan’s I Shall Be Released.

On side two, there was Electric Lady, - penned by Hart and McGurk and described by our reviewer as “just the type of song to make it as a hit single.”

Side two continued with the Nilsson hit Without You and the reporter said: “The harmonies here are specially fine.”

Numbers continued with You Make Me Feel Brand New and Where Is The Sun.

The last track was described as a “tender interpretation” of Until It’s Time For You To Go.

The Hart Family was a Hartlepool sucess story with television appearances and a previous album which was recorded for Decca.

But who remembers them, who can tell us more and did you watch them in full flow.

