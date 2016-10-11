The Hartlepool checkout operator who was champion of the North

No-one likes waiting for long in a supermarket checkout queue.

You probably never had to if you were served by Aileen Jones, the fastout checkout operator in all of the West Hartlepool

I was amazed when I learned that I had won the competition Aileen Jones

And this was in the days before the whole process was electronic.

She was so good at it, she won a title, a trip to Paris, and made the Hartlepool Mail headlines in 1976 because of her excellence at the till.

The fastest checkout operator in the North East was from Borrowdale Street in Hartlepool at the time and was working at the Jutland Road Co-operative store.

Every checkout operative at the Co-op in the North East was put into a competition. That’s 200-plus workers up against each other.

But Aileen, 21, was at the peak of her game and won through the first round to reach the final 11.

That’s when she was given the task of being timed as she checked out a basket of 20 items - of varying prices - in the shortest time possible.

Aileen did it in 29 seconds which was six seconds faster than any of her Co-operative rivals.

She won a prize of a trip to Paris for two people and said she was “amazed” to get as far as she did in the competition, never mind go on to take the overall title.

Our report at the time said: “Mrs Aileen Jones will make short work of the queues.”

