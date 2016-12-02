The Hartlepool dog that collected money for charity

Who remembers Sabre the dog - the Hartlepool collie who was a popular face around town when his owner collected money for charity.

But in 1985, Sabre faced an uncertain future when Joe Groskop passed away. It brought an end to a partnership which had lasted for years.

He was very quiet and he pined for the first few days but he is now very lively and he is great with the children. He is a smashing dog Susan Devonport

They would walk around town raising money for all sorts of worthy causes with Sabre collecting the money in a bib around his neck.

But Joe’s death brought sad times for Sabre, until he found a new home that is.

Joe’s brother-in-law Billy Devonport took in the pedigree dog, whose kennel name was Saxon of Kenee, and Sabre quickly became a big hit with Billy’s wife Susan and two children Michelle, then aged five, and Lindsay, two.

Mrs Devonport said at the time: “He was very quiet and he pined for the first few days but he is now very lively and he is great with the children. He is a smashing dog.”

