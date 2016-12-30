The Hartlepool store which had everything from sweets to your first LP

We asked if you remembered the pick ‘n’ mix stand – and thousands of you were reached.

Memories of the Woolworths store came flooding back for the people of Hartlepool after we posted an old photograph of the Middleton Grange shopping centre store on social media.

It was a fab store shame it had to go Marie Oliver

We wanted to know what you loved most about the place and Chris Carter was one of many who told us: “PICK AND MIX!”

Nicola Winwood said: “The giant pick n mix and when u could buy the singles in the charts.”

More than 8,000 of you were reached and Diane Marshall had special reason to love the store. She remembered: “buying my first album nd singles there x.”

Christine Lamb loved the Ladybird brand of clothes and said: “they didn’t wear out.”

Our question to readers was ‘what did you love most about Woolworths?’ and Marie Oliver answered: “Everything it was a fab store shame it had to go :(.”

Naomi Sutton said: “Everything, wish it was still there.” Sandra Longstaff loved the “Selection and price.”

Julie Anderson said: “The whole shop and the sales x”

But for most, it was the pick ‘n’ mix sweets section, such as Neil James Palmet who said: “The pick and mix for defo.” Thelma Davies agreed and said: “Pick and mix it was fantastic.”

Kellyann Cartin agreed: “Pick n mix” and Lynne Price loved both the pick ‘n’ mix and the records.

Thanks to everyone who came forward with memories.