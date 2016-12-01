The magic of the FA Cup - and a cracker of an atmosphere

Nine thousand Hartlepool fans sang themselves hoarse on the day they followed their team to the Stadium of Light.

The magic of the FA Cup returns this weekend and Pools will hope to progress to the third round.

A young fan gets into the spirit of the FA Cup occasion.

That’s the stage they were at when Neale Cooper’s team drew an away tie with Sunderland in 2004.

It was a cracker of a game and Pools fully played their part. Only Mart Poom’s efforts in the home side’s goal kept out two great efforts.

A Julio Arca goal for Sunderland was the difference between the two teams, in a season when Sunderland would get all the way to the semi-finals.

Were you there and what do you remember about the day? Let’s re-live some great Blue and White Army memories.

Reminiscing on derby day.

