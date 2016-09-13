The official who hoped for a spectacular Hartlepool Show

Joseph Thomson Hall was a stalwart in the world of gardening and flower shows in Hartlepool.

Back in 1960, he was the West Hartlepool Show Secretary and had held the title of secretary of the Grays’ Gardeners Society in the town for 18 years by then.

Apart from planting a few vegetables and weeding his own garden, he lets nature have her own way Northern Daily Mail reporter, 1960

But his was an interesting background.

In a 1960 Northern Daily Mail interview, he was described as never having grown a flower in his life and disliking gardening.

Our report at the time said: “Apart from planting a few vegetables and weeding his own garden, he lets nature have her own way. he thinks gardening, if taken seriously, can become a mania and a tiresome task.”

Mr Hall’s true love lay in his social work.

Our report of 1960 added: “He was for many years a member of the Hartlepools and Camerons Hospitals House Committees.

“Often he has been asked to stand as a councillor in West Hartlepool.

“Always he has declined for the same reason - he does not want to be a member of a political party.

“If he was a member and a councillor at the same time, he would have to vote the way the whips said.

“That might not always be the way his conscience wanted him to vote, he says.”

But this was a man who made a difference in the town and his view was that Hartlepool should have one big spectacular flower show each year rather than lots of little ones.

Who can tell us more about Mr Hall.

