The old shops we’ve loved and lost in Hartlepool

Who remembers Balmers in Murray Street, Hartlepool - the place for fantastically scrumptious pies and buns.

Or what about those lovely days of browsing round Binns and it’s wonderful departments.

The Park Road and York Road junction showing the Moorhouse store, but which year is it.

They were both much-loved places to buy great goods in Hartlepool and we want your memories of those days gone by.

Perhaps there’s another shop that you remember for all the right reasons.

What was your favourite shop and why? Tell us more and watch out for more photographs of old shops in the days to come.

In the meantime, who can also tell us about this scene of York Road and Park Road, including Moorhouses.

Shops in Blackhill Road, Horden.

And what’s the names of these shops in Blackhill Road, Horden.

