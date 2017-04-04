The smell of coffee from Knights was wonderful

Two shops from Hartlepool’s times gone by certainly got your interest.

We asked you to reminisce on the Knights shop which was a grocers in Church Square in the town, and Mothercare in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Mothercare in Hartlepool.

There were plenty of reasons to love John F Knights, according to the dozens of comments which Hartlepool Mail readers left on social media.

But perhaps the most common memory was the aroma of coffee which Knights had.

Anne Oliver told us: “My mam used to buy fresh ground coffee there. Smelled gorgeous.”

And Ann Robson added: “Loved going in there. The smell was amazing. Never bought anything though, it was too expensive!”

My aunt used to take me to this lovely shop and I remember her buying ground coffee, rainbow sugar and boudoir wafers for ice cream Mmmmm Elizabeth Corrigan

We got similar comments from Millicent Harrower who said “You could smell coffee. Loved those kind of shops,” and Katharine Anne Craggs who said: “loved the smell in this shop.”

Angela Scott described it as “a memorable smell which I can clearly remember but also one which I have never smelt anywhere else or since.”

But there were other aspects of Knights which also brought back memories. Keith Mincher commented: “Oh yeh to see them pat out a pound of butter... Amazing.”

Jane O’Donnell said: “They used to sell packets of loose “Hartlepool” tea especially blended to suit the hard water.”

Trish Connor recalled: “I remember going there with my Grandma to buy candied peel for Christmas cakes.

“We then had to grate it and I spent most of the time grating my fingers x.”

Elizabeth Corrigan’s wonderful recollections included: “My aunt used to take me to this lovely shop and I remember her buying ground coffee, rainbow sugar and boudoir wafers for ice cream Mmmmm.”

Judith Thompson told us: “Loved going there as a child with my Mum. The smell of coffee was amazing and their Christmas displays were wonderful.”

Some of you worked there including Donna Passfield who said: “Awww I loved working there. The old knights shop. X”

Ann Ashman commented: “My brother Robert worked here as an errand boy.

“I remember going to meet him and the aroma there. Lovely clean shop.”

Katherine Yarrow said: “My mam bought coffee there. I remember the smell. It’s one of the few smells I remember, as I have had no sense of smell since I was 12.”

Katherine added: “The biscuits were displayed in open, angled tins. The shopkeeper used to give us kids a free one each.”

That’s juts a small selection of the comments on Knights.

But another town shop to grab your attention was Mothercare. Debra Pattison described it as the “Best place i ever worked. Loved it there.”

Hayley Wakelam described it as “canny” and Gillian Fleming said it was “Top of the list 21 years ago x.”

Thanks to the 17,000 people commented on the social media posts.