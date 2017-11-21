The soldier who carried a wounded man on his back for an hour - as gunfire blazed all around him

An East Durham pitman who won the United Kingdom’s highest award has been spotlighted in a new documentary.

The heroic story of Thomas Kenny VC has been told by County Durham-based Lonely Tower Film & Media.

A scene from the new film.

Playing the role of Kenny, who was from South Wingate, is lifelong Sunderland fan Michael Lavelle.

Marie Gardiner from Lonely Tower Film & Media said: “I’ve known Michael for years and even though he has no previous acting experience, he does have an uncanny resemblance to Thomas Kenny. Being the good sport that he is, he readily agreed to play the role and was completely unfazed when we arrived in set.’

Michael said: “It was a brand new experience for me, it’s given me a real insight into the world of film making, and it was a lot of fun and would consider doing something similar again in future.”

Thomas Kenny was a pitman born in South Wingate and was awarded the Victoria Cross (the first VC for the Durham Light Infantry in the Great War) for his actions at La Houssoie in France.

Private Kenny, although heavily and repeatedly fired upon, crawled about for more than an hour with his wounded officer on his back, trying to find his way through the fog to our trenches. Private Kenny’s pluck, endurance and devotion to duty were beyond praise. The VC citation for Thomas Kenny

In an act of astonishing bravery on November 4, 1915, he carried his wounded officer Lt Philip Brown across no man’s land - under a hail of heavy gunfire - until they reached a place of safety.

The citation for his Victoria Cross read: “For most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty on the night of 4th November, 1915 near La Houssoie. When on patrol in thick fog with Lieutenant Brown, 13th Battalion Durham Light Infantry,

some Germans, who were lying out in a ditch in front of their parapet, opened fire and shot Lieutenant Brown through both thighs.

“Private Kenny, although heavily and repeatedly fired upon, crawled about for more than an hour with his wounded officer on his back, trying to find his way through the fog to our trenches... Private Kenny’s pluck, endurance and devotion to duty were beyond praise.”

Sadly Lt Brown died of his wounds shortly after. Kenny continued to serve throughout the war and eventually returned to his life as a miner in County Durham.

The film telling the story of Thomas Kenny’s actions was produced by heritage media experts Lonely Tower Film & Media and commissioned by Wheatley Hill History Club with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Mark Thorburn from Lonely Tower Film & Media said: “Margaret Hedley and the team at Wheatley Hill History Club were fantastic, sharing research and fulling immersing themselves in the filmmaking process. Utilising the talents of local people really is a joy.

“The Heritage Lottery Fund have been so supportive, helping local communities uncover the First World War heritage on their doorstep.”

The film ‘Beyond Praise – Thomas Kenny VC’ was premiered to an invited audience at the Gala Theatre in Durham and further screenings in the area are to be announced.