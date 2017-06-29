The village that disappeared but the memories still remain

Who remembers the days when Graythorp village used to be a thriving community.

It’s not so many decades ago that the village near Hartlepool boasted houses, a community hall and a village – as pictured below.

The ex-RAF site at Grayfields, in 1966.

Today, we’re appealing for people to come forward with their memories. Did you live there and what do you remember about it?

How about the village streets, as pictured here in 1968?

Or what about the village hall. Did you attend any occasions there?

How about the ex-RAF site or the repair yard, as pictured here in 1961.

The repair yard at Graythorp in 1961.

We would love your memories on all of these.

The village of Graythorp may no longer be there but industrial activity is still very much thriving.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk