Thousands of you loved Wesley nightclub memories

You all loved a party in 1998.

And when we asked you to reminisce on the good old days at the Wesley nightclub, loads of you got in touch.

The floodlit Wesley.

We posted a photograph of a huge crowd of youths outside the Wesley 18 years ago and asked you to contact us with your memories.

You did – and you did it in your hundreds.

And among the many comments, there was one from a Mail reader who said he would love to win the lottery and “buy the place in a second”.

The story reached 55,000 people, including Jessica Filby, who reckoned her face would have been among the crowd.

I’ve always said that if I ever do hit a big jackpot on the lottery I’d buy that place in a second, do it right out and open it up again as THE BEST nightclub Hartlepool’s ever seen.... ❤❤❤ John Brickner

Michelle Barry agreed and said: “we will have deffo been here” while Manda Hannan added: “we was always there.”

John Brickner recalled: “Oh Happy Happy Nights!!!!!!!!” and added: “I’ve always said that if I ever do hit a big jackpot on the lottery I’d buy that place in a second, do it right out and open it up again as THE BEST nightclub Hartlepool’s ever seen.”

Meanwhile, Claire Andrews shared the link with friends and said: “kiddies Wesley :) awesome.”

Jaimie-Lee Yard said: “used to love this place x” while Wayne Mackie said: “these were days mind haha.”

Vicki Sanderson was another fan of the post and said: “Think I may of been here what are we dressed in was the best them days.”

Louise Metcalfe added: “Loved it!!” while Sam Roberts chipped in and said: “Oh those were the days xXx

Michael Ward said: “They were the days lol” while Kimberley Willey added: “Remember this night to well.”

Loads more responded

Jenni Keane commented: “OMG have you seen this?!”

Baz Wilson suggested: “Should open that up again.”

The story prompted a huge response with more than 2,000 reactions, comments and shares. Some readers pointed out that the scene was taken from an under-16 disco which was held once a month.

Comments ranged from “bring back this place” to “omg that looks so old!”

Thanks to everyone who commented

The post also attracted the attentions

Thanks too

Do you have memories of the Wesley nightclub and would you like to share them? Were you a regular at the Wesley Square venue? Did you love to go along and what were the highlights for you?

