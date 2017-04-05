Top scones and corned beef slices at the Windsor Restaurant

Former staff - and some of the clientele - all spotted our recent Memory Lane visit to the Windsor Restaurant in Hartlepool.

We recently posted a photograph of the town centre venue from the on social media and asked readers what they remembered of it.

More of the Windsor restaurant staff.

For Eileen Flounders, the best memory was the delicious food.

She said: “We used to go in Windsor on Thursday morning for coffee. They made lovely scones.”

Julie Dobbing said: “My mam loved the cornbeef slice from there” and Philly Noble commented: “Loved the Windsor Great Food.”

While Peter de Dee remembered the days when he performed at the venue.

He said: “We use to play gigs at the Windsor on a night time with our band (Hawaiian Meets Country) Lot’s of shows them day’s...Loved it...Xx.”

Thanks too to Eleanor Todd who said: “Always good food and clean too.”

Janet Ainsley told us: “Had our wedding reception at the Windsor restaurant 39 years ago x.”

Others amongst you remembered the days when you worked there.

Natasha Jackson said: “Know a few of the faces. Me mam was there 25 years.”

Andrew Jordan commented: “Omg a blast from the past. I was their but not in the photo. Great times.”

Tracey Lloyd Bulmer said: “We had some proper laughs over the years in there, my first weekend job lol.”

Margaret Irish remembered going to night time gigs at the Windsor and said: “loved them.”

Denise Johnson said: “Loved the Windsor disco on a Monday night.”

