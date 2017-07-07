Want to re-live those Graythorp days? Here’s how you can

It’s the little village you never forgot.

We were inundated with responses when we asked you to tell us about the former community of Graythorp.

Kevins dad Ted Bradshaw, singing at Graythorp Club.

So today, we are devoting the whole of the Memory Lane page to your answers.

Former residents of a much-loved Hartlepool community can re-live the good old days at a reunion later this year.

Graythorp remains in the hearts of so many people, including Kevin Bradshaw.

He is organising a reunion to be held on December 2 this year at the Stranton Social Club.

It starts at 7 pm and comes after the success of a similar event in 2011.

“It was a fantastic turnout,” said Kevin who gave us some of his Graythorp memories.

“The village hall was used when I was a lad. We had parties in there.”

He was a hard-working lad and said: “I had 2 jobs on the RAF camp. I worked at Laddercraft and Steel Fab.”

And Kevin also remembered the social side of life in Graythorp.

“Early days and happy days in the village,” he said. “Lots of fun playing with friends.”

They included Ian Hall, Kev Lithgo, Ray Smedley, Colin Moon and “lots of other good friends.”

He added: “I remember bonfire nights getting treats off Isobel Wilson and Halloween night getting toffee apples and cakes off Thelma Thorpe.”

He also recalled running errands to the corner shop, chopping sticks “for the old people to start their coal fires and, being the local paper lad, delivering the Hartlepool Mail and morning papers.”

Kevin supplied us with some fantastic photos of those days, including one of his dad Ted Bradshaw on stage and singing in the Graythorp Club.

Another shows a young Kevin with his mum Adyiel, brother Les and sister Maureen around 45 years ago.

It’s not so many decades ago that the village near Hartlepool boasted houses, a community hall and a village.

Sadly, the houses are no more but there is still a thriving industrial area and plenty of people who are willing to reflect on days gone by.

Those interested in the reunion can either just turn up on the night or contact Kevin for more details on 07817 799960.

