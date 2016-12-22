Warming memories of Binns Christmas window in Hartlepool

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - and don’t you just love it.

More than 8,000 of you were reached when we asked Hartlepool Mail readers on social media for memories of the festive window displays in the shops of bygone eras.

Binns Christmas Window

And the common concensus was they were great days and you would love them to return.

Margaret Hardy, Linda Wilford, Barbara Conley and others all liked our archive photographs of Binns.

So did Millicent Harrower who, like many others, loved to pay a visit to Binns.

She said: “Loved our Binns. We used to go every Saturday. Would have loved to have worked there as a girl.”

And she asked: “Where did all the lovely shops go. If anyone has the power to turn back the clocks 60 years, please do it.”

Carol Turner remembered shopping at Binns and said: “Windows full of Christmas trees all sparkling. We bought our first one from their lovely display and cost nearly a months wages but worth every penny..”

Others with memories of Binns included;

Wendy Pallister: “I worked there and loved it, shame it closed down.”

Santa at Binns

Carole Atkinson: “Bring it back to the town we have nothing.”

David Wheelhouse: “Can’t remember the Windows , but can remember visiting Santa and sitting on his knee ( something they don’t allow kids to do now) telling him what I wanted for Christmas and then he would pull a toy out of his sack to give you.”

Margaret Inglesant: “I was a Window dresser there in the early 80’s and loved it.”

Sharon Younger: “Aw I remember binns the window was always fab. Loved all the shops x.”

Marie Flounders: “My first job when I left school was window dresser at Binns. Mr Black was our manager, and worked with Liz and Denise.”

Margaret Skirving: “Yes have lots of luvly memories of Binns store x.”

Joan Collingwood: “The windows at Christmas were wonderful. Each one had a tree and a lovely display of goods. The first Christmas after they closed was awful.”

Thanks to everyone who responded and keep those memories coming. Tel us all about your favourite Hartlepool Christmas memories.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk