Was this a favourite toy shop of yours?

It’s always nice to bring back fond memories for Mail readers.

Our recent social media post - which showed a photograph of the outside The Top Shop in Elwick Road - certainly struck a chord.

Work nears completion on the second stage of the Wheatley Hill by pass near Thornley. The Crossways Hotel is at the top of the photo.

Our photograph was from 1991 and showed the shop window which was filled with prams, toys and bicycles.

It was a real child’s dream but we wanted to know more.

We asked if anyone shopped there and plenty of you were transported back in time.

Lisa Evans shared the post with a friend, saying: “How strange, we were talking about this the other day x”

Joanne Belcher had extra reason to remember it.

She said: “My auntie Trisha & her husband Billy owned this shop!”

Lisandrew Bain said: “that takes me back.”

Greg Hildreth asked: “Wasn’t it just a sweet / grocery shop before bikes etc.?”

Peter de Dee loved the post and said: “Wow - Day’s gone by Xx” while Bernie Mcgarry said: “I was just thinking bout this today too.”

In the meantime, we thought we would keep the 1990s trend going and ask for memories of this second shot.

It shows work nearing completion on the second stage of the Wheatley Hill bypass near Thornley in June 1991. But the eagle eyed amongst you might also recognise the Crossways Hotel at the top of the shot.

Who paid a visit in times gone by and what are your memories of the venue.

