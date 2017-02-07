Was this the best pub in Hartlepool?

Some of you loved a pint there. Others enjoyed a game of darts.

But hundreds of you definitely agreed on one thing – the Brus Arms in Hartlepool was a good pub.

The Brus Arms in 2006.

In fact, some Mail readers even suggested it was the best pub in town.

We asked you for your views on Facebook and posted an old photograph of the pub from 11 years ago.

More than 180 of you liked the photograph and our post reached 18,000 followers.

Barry Ainslie voted it the “Best pub in town all genuine people”, and Anthony Waller put up a similar post.

Shaun C Rogan thinks it should still be there and commented: “Absolute scandal how they allowed this pub to be destroyed. Still a plot of wasteland where it stood.”

Dale Foster agreed: “Should never of knocked this down.”

Andrea Bage told us: “Loved it in there used to play darts for the ladies darts team.”

Alan Dunn said it was “a good nite in brus” while Patsy Short told us she “Loved it” in the Brus.

Diane Liddle, Lizzie Mirza, Robbie Flannery, Stephen Vaughan, John Hughes, Anthony Richard Cannell, and Lauren Bell all gave opinions.

Matt Monroe said: “Remember this place so well. My uncle Barry was the landlord back in the 80s or late 70s.”

Patsy Clyde Crammen said she had “some mint nights in the Brus”.

Elsie Kennedy admitted: “never had the pleasure to go in it” but she added: “It was alovely building.”

And she asked a question. “why did it get demolished?

“It would of made alovely hotel or bed and breakfast for our homeless veterans.”

Manda Bee contended that the Catcote was another great Hartlepool hostelry.

Others chipped in with alternatives for the title of best former pub in town. Shaun C Rogan said: “Brus, Oswy, Queens – all good pubs.”

Shaun McEvoy commented: “Not a patch on king oswy” while Christopher Skinner said: “Oswy was amazing.”

Alan Turner loved the Brus and said: “Used to go there a lot good nights Monday in the singing room used to do a sweeny Tod act and sing A lot in there.”

Enid Dobson Gwilt was another to visit the Brus while Simon Watson said: “Lovely pint of Whitbread gold lager in that boozer.”

Dereck Haywood commented: “I played darts for them for them for couple of years brilliant company.”

Sue Caron remembered “the snug” and Emma Louise Gordon said she spent some time there and added: “should never have gone xx”

Jonathon Dobson said: “Surprised it wasn’t a listed building got quite nice features when you look at it would cost a lot of money to build a building like that today.”

Thanks to everyone who shared their memories of the Brus and we would love more readers to share their own recollections of old Hartlepool hostelries they loved.

Or perhaps there’s another aspect of the town’s history you’d like to relive. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk