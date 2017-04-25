We drummed up lots of interest with memories of these Hartlepool bands

There’s an entertainment theme to today’s Memory Lane page.

And we start with your fantastic responses to a recent appeal we made for memories of local music bands.

The band Moses which included brothers Paul (second left) and David Mosley (extreme right).

We asked you for recollections of Hartlepool band The Absolute, who were pictured in 1990.

First to respond was Mark McDonald who was the lead singer in the band.

He told us: “Four of the five members of The Absolute have been together for almost 30 years and are still together and performing locally as The Flying Oysters.

“Still together are myself, Simon Pooley (keys), Dave Morgan (bass, and not in the picture), and Chris Smith (drums). The fifth member of The Absolute was Graeme Aves, who for a number of years was part of another Hartlepool band The Passion Killers.”

If you want to hear their latest sound, get along to the Mill House on May 20, or Hartlepool Workingmen’s club in July and on New Year’s Eve.

And thanks to Mark for getting in touch.

Jimmy McKenna was another to respond and he told us about two of the bands pictured – The Absolute and Ariel, who were from Blackhall Rocks and featured in our previous Memory Lane article with a photograph from 1978.

Jimmy told us: “The Absolute pic is left to right, Graeme Aves guitar, Simon Pooly keyboards, Mark McDonald vocal, and at the front Chris Smith drums, Not on pic is Dave Morgan bass.

“One of their songs can be found on ‘A Fine Kettle of Fish’, a new compilation available via VainGloriousUK.com for One English Penny.

“Similarly the pic of Ariel includes (at the front) guitar wizard Mick Yare, whose later band 30” Ride is featured on ‘Now That’s What I Call Codhead’, one of the eight Durham Street Studio compilations originally released over the 1984-95 period which are also available for One English Penny.

“Mick was also founder member of the popular Frank Zappa tribute band Wagga Jawaka.”

We also asked for memories of Hartlepool band Reel to Real, pictured in 1985, with band members John McGrahan, Michael Purves and Ian Horner. Were you a band member or know of them?

And then there is Storm from Blackhall, who were pictured in 1981.

We would still love to hear more about them.

And how about some recollections of another band, Moses.

In 2002, they made headlines when they were on the verge of national success.

Brothers Paul and David Mosley grew up in Seaton Carew and were about to release their debut album called The Swimming Zoo when we featured them.

The former Dyke House students told us at the time that their success was anything but overnight and a lot of hard work had gone into their achievements.

If you have memories of any of these great musical acts, get in touch and tell us more.