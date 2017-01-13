Were you in harmony with the barbershop singers

Dozens of barbershop singers in Hartlepool had reason to remember the day the television cameras came to town.

An impressive 32 members of the Harmony Drifters gathered on the deck of HMS Warrior to sing for the Highway show in 1987.

They belted out a rendition of the Lord’s Prayer for Sir Harry Secombe’s show, although the television celebrity was elsewhere at the time.

But we want to know if you were one of the singers who braved the freezing cold for two hours.

Another group of Hartlepool entertainers were the Dyke House dinner ladies who raised money for charity by performing Swan Lake. June Hall, Barbara McMurdo, Lynn Crowe, Joan Swain, Elsie Lawson and Joyce Smith were among those to take part. What about you?

Elsewhere on the entertainment scene, ‘dad’s music’ was held on a Saturday night at the Hourglass and there was dancing to Sounds n Sequence at Hartlepool Workmens Club.

The Young Generation Discotook place every Wednesday at the Gemini and there was a general knowledge quiz in Pianos.

At the pictures, Top Gun and Labyrinth were on at the Fairworld in Horden. And on the television, highlights included Wish You Were Here, and Cross Wits with Barry Cryer.

