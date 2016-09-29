Were you in our Throston Dance School’s 1994 panto photos.

The spotlight has certainly shone on Hartlepool and East Durham down the years and here are some examples of the times when all eyes were on our area.

Do you recognise any of the young stage talents from the Throston School of Dance pantomime in 1994 - one photo depicting the Addams Family and the other showing 11 young spiders?

The Addams Family recreated in Hartlepool in 1994.

Or how about this line-up of four performers from the Hartlepool Stage Society production of Anything Goes in 1995?

Lastly, who remembers this scene from 1987 when the television cameras came to Easington Colliery for a new play called Road?

The play told the story of the day-to-day lives of people in a close-knit community.

If you can shed any light on any of the photos, send an email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Back to 1995 for this scene from the Hartlepool Stage Society production of Anything Goes.