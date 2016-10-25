Were you in the Gilberti Guards or the Heortnesse Highlanders? Your Hartlepool jazz band memories

Jazz bands shaped many a Hartlepool life.

And you let us know all about it with your response to our recent photo spread on jazz bands through the decades.

We showed photos of the Zodiacs, the Brierton Satellites, and the Throston Bluebirds. We also harked back to the year when the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships came to the Borough Hall in 2012.

Loads of you went on social media to share memories and you all loved those days of marching and music.

Patricia King said: “I used to be in the Heortnesse Highlanders. It was a great jazz band. We won lots of trophies, Great time.”

Kay Armstrong remembers being in the Hartlepool Warriors while Alex Cain was in the Hartlepool Harlequins.

Patricia Bradley said: “I used to be in the Gilberti Guards and then the Legionnaires. Loved it going to all the different towns.”

Louisa Boagey was part of jazz bands at West view and in the Headlanders.

While Donna Measor Robinson said: “I was in Union Jacks.”

Older readers may remember the Jazz Band Friends Challenge Cup at Hartlepool Greyhound Stadium in 1956.

A crowd of 5,000 people competed including the Heortnesse Highlanders, Legionaires, East Side Toppers and Gilberti Guards.

And to keep up the momentum’ here’s another shot from our archives of Brierton Satellites. Who can tell us more.

Whatever your memories are, we would love to hear all about them.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk