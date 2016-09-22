Were you one of Hartlepool children having fun with Japanese music in 1992?

It was 24 years ago and it was the year when a Hartlepool primary school embraced the culture of Japanese music.

But our question is, who can tell us more about the fun they had at Lynnfield School?

Musician Hugh Nankivelle with his class.

Especially these children who look as if they loved the project they did in 1992.

Katy Barrett and James Neal are pictured joining in with their temple blocks, while Emma Richardson and Jamie Button tackled a Japanese instrument called a koto.

Perhaps you recall musician Hugh Nankivelle who led the project with his class?

Or who remembers Rachel Lee, who got to play an instrument called a sho?

Rachel Lee playing a sho.

Get in touch and give us your memories. Tell us about your time at the school and what you loved about the music classes.

