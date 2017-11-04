When Hart Windmill was first being restored

Looking back to November 1991:

The project to restore Hart Windmill to its former glory has taken an important step forward – with the completion of a delicate lifting operation.

A huge 20-ton fantail carriage, built under supervision by apprentices from Hartlepool builders Yuill, was lifted into place on top of the windmill, followed by a brake wheel, windshaft and cross, which will be fitted with sails. The workers will also be able to fit the cap in place.

The mill, which dates from the early 1800s, is regarded as one of the best surviving examples of a typical Northern windmill.

Work on the mill has been carried out by Yuill in conjunction with the Cleveland Buildings Preservation Trust.

About 20 apprentices have worked at different times on the restoration.