Where were you on the day when Warrior left Hartlepool

In Hartlepool’s rich maritime history, there were few finer sights than the massive and majestic HMS Warrior.

On the day she left, thousands of you lined the coast to watch her go in 1997, for her new home at Portsmouth.

Can you spot your face in the crowd?

Our photos show two sections of the huge gathering, including a group of schoolchildren. Can you spot your face in the crowd?

Another shows the tiny tug which pulled Warrior out to sea and it is dwarfed by the giant of the waves.

Our final shot shows a huge bank of spectators sheletered against the rain.

Were you there? What are your memories of Warrior, from the moment she arrived to the huge restoration project and the sad day she left Hartlepool.

