Who are these musical Hartlepool and East Durham people from the 1990s?

We’ve got a 1990s entertainment theme for this week’s Retro Mail selection.

And it starts in January 1990 when Hartlepool man Steven Walker took part in the DJ Mixing Championships. How did he do?

Next from April 1991 is Eric Williamson - a former Hartlepool Sixth Form College student who was invited to play before Prince Charles at a banquet. Who can tell us more?

Hartlepool band Candy Ranch, represented here by keyboard player Dave Willingham, won a royal appointment in front of the Prince of Wales after Dave appeared in the Northern heat of the Mercury Communications Awards.

And in September 1995, Marc Allan from Peterlee danced on a video for Michelle Gayle.

