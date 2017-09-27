Who remembers art, woodwork and metal work at this Hartlepool school?

An old photograph of a Hartlepool school had you all reaching back into your memories of days in the classroom.

A fantastic 18,000 of you showed an interest when we asked you to reflect on your times at Elwick Road School.

Anyone remember Edward Atkinson - Headmaster in 1972.

This one, old, grainy shot of the outside of the building prompted dozens of comments on the building – from people who reminisced on everything from playtime to the lessons they took.

Helen Lisa recalled: “I remember playing block with about twenty local kids.” She said it was a regular occurrence and added: “My youth was spent playing in the yard.”

Bill Reid said: “Late 60s and early 70s for Frank Reid and I,” while Diane Hope said: “My cookery.. needle work block...in 80s.”

Trevor Cairns was there from 1977 to 1982 and said: “made some of my best Victoria sponges in there,” while Carol Dees described it as “Our art block.” She later added: “I couldn’t cook got sent for extra art instead lol I have improved BTW!!”

I went there 65-69. We lived in Eamont Gardens so it was great being so close. I still walk through the street now just to savour the memories Glynis Gardiner

Gina Costin said: “I was there 68 to 73. Gina blenkinsop. Loved being there.”

And Janet Tweddle commented: “Many happy memories there especially in the art rooms when it was Brinkburn.”

Glynis Gardiner said; “I went there 65-69. We lived in Eamont Gardens so it was great being so close. I still walk through the street now just to savour the memories.”

And Sue Ryan recalled: “I went to the junior school. There were some lovely teachers at that school. Miss Holdforth and a teacher who lived in Park Road that we did needlework with. I think the headmistress was called Miss Appleton.”

Anyone know if Sue is right with the name of the headmistress? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.

Pauline Polly said: “I remember Miss Holdforth. I went to junior school there,” and Diane Kerr remembered: “I went there till 1971 then moved to Hart Station and Barnard Grove. Happy memories.”

Thanks to Michael Smith who recalled: “Used to be old metalwork, wood work school block. Brinkburn Comprehensive and technical drawing block 1980-1986 I went to that school HAPPY DAYZ.”

Jaki Rutherford said: “Was my art, cookery n woodwork block till it closed down 1987.”

And Penny Pettman said it was her junior school from 1959-63 but she was not the only person from her school to go there. “My older sister, Carol, 1958-62 and my older brother John 1955-59 (with a spell at the Open Air school),” said Penny.

Thanks to everyone who responded and watch out for more of your Elwick Road School memories in the Hartlepool Mail in the days to come.