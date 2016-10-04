Who remembers the Graythorp milkman who delivered pintas for 47 years

George Wright was another amiable character who made his impression on the people he served.

In 1979, he called it a day after 47 years as a milkman.

George’s story is one of sheer dedication.

Although he was from Wingate, George faithfully delivered pints to the people of Graythorp in Hartlepool and only missed one round in all of his 47 years.

And that was only, in spite of his best efforts to dig through the snow, he could not get there in the middle of a particularly bad winter.

George delivered his last pints at the age of 65 but not before he got a splendid send-off from the villagers in Graythorp.

Patricia Keers, one of the villagers, said in 1979: “It was the general feeling of Graythorp that we should present George with something.

“I went around the village and factories and collected the money.”

Fellow resident Kate Simpson also said of George at the time: “He is always very pleasant and we will miss him very much.”

George himself was completely surprised at the presentation of a tankard, wallet and a bouquet for his wife Eva.

He said at the time: “I have made a lot of friends in the village and will miss them but I will come back and see them.”

And his wife Eva praised the people of Graythorp and said: “I think they are wonderful.”

Who remembers George, the man who made such a big impression in Graythorp.

