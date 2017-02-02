Who used the swing bridge - or got the bus from the old stand 2

The changing face of Hartlepool gets our attention this week. We’re asking Mail readers ‘who remembers these old town landmarks?’

From 1993, this photograph which shows the bus station pictured shortly before demolition work began.

The old Middleton Road swing bridge.

It is taken from stand 2 for the 241 and 242 services which served West View, Shotton. Sherburn, Peterlee, Middlegate, Durham and Blackhall. Which bus did you catch?

Our second shot, from 1988, shows Cemetery Road on the day the old water tower was demolished. Who remembers it?

How many of you can recall the Middleton Road swing bridge, pictured here in February 1993.

And here is Brinkburn Road in 1979. Has the street changed at all?

Demolition of the water tower on Cemetery Road in 1988.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk