You had so-ho-ho many memories of the Santa bus

The people of Hartlepool just love a Santa bus.

And when we asked you to look back at the seasonal highlight - when a bus with a sleigh on its roof would tour the town, bringing delight to the children of the town - loads of you got involved.

The Santa bus in 1974.

In fact, 24,000 of you saw our archive photograph on social media and took time to give us your memories.

Thanks go to everyone who responded including Mazza Walton who said: “Yes an we would love to see it again.”

Remember as a little boy standing with my Mam waiting for the bus in the cold and being so chuffed if the Santa Bus came around the corner Andrew Thompson

Stephen Mccormack commented: “Bring the santa bus back” while Jon Thompson had very fond memories of spotting the bus in town.

“When this bus went past Victoria park (football ground) all you could see was Santa in his sleigh flying past. :),” he said.

Nicola Clarke said: “Oh used to run right past my house in west view rd, lovely memories.

Marie Oliver called for its return while Robert Moore loved the memories, saying: “Used to drive that around town many years ago.”

When asked if they remembered the bus, others to respond said;

Janet Rudd: “Love to see it again,”

Julie Pike: “Yes I do seems like yesterday like xxx.”

Stephen Crowe: “Me I do my dad drove sometimes

Katharine Anne Craggs: “I remember it.”

William Holtby: “Remember it well, drove it loads of times, we used to have loads of laughs.”

Rosemary Wilson: “Yes I do.”

Juliet Crang: “I used to love seeing this go past...used to live on Catcote Road so saw it quite a lot!”

Margie Malcolm: “We up the manor all remember over the moon if you got on it.”

Keith Summers: “I’ve drove that bus.”

Malcolm Wilmot: “The santa sledge was moved from bus to bus over the years i can remeber it on at least 3 and also drove them think it was on 77 not sure if it was on an 80s bus as the buses were scrapped it was moved to another ..1 of the buses is now parked of oxford rd in a compound the sledged went to the scrap heap years ago.”

Joyce Flounders: “Oh yes remember it well.”

Andrew Thompson: “Remember as a little boy standing with my Mam waiting for the bus in the cold and being so chuffed if the Santa Bus came around the corner.”

Brian White: “I certainly do!”

Magaret Brackstone: “It used to go up Oxford Rd.”

Thanks to everyone who responded and we are hoping more people will share their memories.

