You put your heart and sole into a nostalgic look back on this Hartlepool shoe shop

If your feet were cared for, you couldn’t go wrong - and they were certainly cared for at Argosy.

Look at what dozens of Mail readers had to say about our nostalgic photo of the former York Road favourite on social media.

Most remembered the children’s department upstairs and that the quality of the product was always top-notch. We reached 17,000 people and it was Margaret Norman who summed it up: “Four generations of family were shod there despite hard times occasionally.

It was sentiment which was echoed time and again. June Hansen said: “Used to buy my son’s shoes there - Clarks, brown t-bar sandals for summer and smart black lace ups for winter. Loved that shop.”

Linda Boland got her first pair of knee length leather boot from Argosy with her wages when she started work and said: “Loved them xx”

Alison Nanna Mckie recalled: “My mam bought my shoes from there when I was a bairn and I bought my kids shoes from there, Clarks shoes. Lovely shop it was.”

Alex Carter remembered: “Got my favourite Clarks shoes from there with the little game on the bottom of the sole. Good times.”

Janice Bray told us: “Had one in Peterlee too. Great place for good shoes and much missed.”

Irene Nelson said: “Always got my shoes from there,” and added: “I luvd that shop. The staff were always friendly and helpful xx.”

Judith Thompson commented: “Always got our daughters shoes from there - upstairs for children’s” and Judith Murray, Jo Banks, Elaine Hill and Angela Holroyd all remembered it as the place to get your footwear for school.

Alan Dunn said: “My wife and daughter worked ther for years up to shop closed down.”

Jackie Herbert was another former employee and said: “I loved working in Argosy, happy memories.”

The premises are now occupied by the Tea@Hart teashop and owner Jeni Hart was delighted to see a photo. “Thank you! I’ve wanted a photo of the old shop for AGES,” she said.

Janet Townsend told us Argosy was her dad’s shop, “started by my grandad.”

She added: “Called Argosy as my grandad was R Goosey. My dad ran the one in Peterlee until my grandad retired. Glad to hear all the positive comments. My dad would never sell cheaper shoes that weren’t good for kids feet (even though it would probably have been much better for his business).”

She said the local independent shop suffered because of town centre traders. To share your own memories, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.